The vending machine offers common vegetables such as potatoes, garlic, and onions. Photo credit: JS / BD.

Brno, Nov 9 (BD) – A unique and innovative service has opened in Brno-Řečkovice. A new vending machine called Bramat is selling three- and five-kilo bags of potatoes and onions, as well as mixed vegetable packets used to make mixtures for vegetable soups. The demand for vegetable packages is said to be high among the large number of Greek immigrant families living in the area. The vending machine is replenished with fresh vegetables approximately once a day.

The co-owner of the vending machine, Petr Grünwald, told Novinky.cz that the idea was conceived in 2020, when more people were demanding the purchase of larger volumes of vegetables.

In an extra innovation, Bramat, which costs CZK 500,000 per unit, is connected to an application which allows the operators to check stock levels remotely.

The operators of the machine are now negotiating with other city districts. The second vending machine is due to open soon in Kohoutovice.