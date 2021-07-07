











At the beginning of June, a cycling trip to the pleasant surroundings of Brno Dam turned into a nightmare for one 23-year-old cyclist. She stopped on a forest road in Kočičí Žleb above Rakovník Bay to check the route on her phone. At that moment, an unknown man stepped out of the nearby bushes and first verbally and then physically attacked her. Photo Credit: Freepik

Brno, Jul 7 (BD) – “The woman managed to escape, leaving her bike and a backpack with personal belongings, documents and a payment card at the scene of the incident,” said Bohumil Malášek from the South Moravian Police Department. When she returned after some time, the bike was still there, but her backpack was missing.

During the investigation of the case, police detectives established that shortly after the robbery, the stolen payment card was used in a newsagent’s in a shopping center in Bystrc. The shopping center’s CCTV recorded a man with the stolen blue backpack with an unusual geometric pattern, who police believe could provide criminal investigators with important information. The police are asking the public to provide information about his identity to emergency number 158.

