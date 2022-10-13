The measure will relate to travellers with valid Schengen visas issued by any EU member. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, Oct 13 (CTK) – Russians with valid Schengen visas for the purposes of tourism, sport, and culture issued by any EU member will be denied entry to the Czech Republic as of 25 October, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (Pirates) told journalists after the government approved the decision today.

Up to 200 Russians are coming to the Czech Republic through international airports every day. From now on, Russian citizens who come to the Czech Republic across the external Schengen border, meaning international airports, for the purpose of tourism, sport and culture will be denied entry, Lipavsky said.

The measure will relate to travellers with valid Schengen visas issued by any EU member, he added.

The Czech Republic thus joins the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland, which have closed their borders to Russian tourists in previous weeks.

The Czech Republic was the first EU country to discontinue across-the-board issuance of visas for Russian citizens, on 25 February, one day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This ban is still in force, and was later extended to Belarusians. In both cases, there are exceptions for humanitarian cases.