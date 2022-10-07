From October 12, the centre of Brno will come alive with environmental activities. Photo credit: Ekofilm.

Brno, 7 Oct. (BD) – From 12 to 15 October, Ekofilm, the international festival of environmental films, will take place in Brno for the 48th year. The festival will feature 25 competition documentaries and an accompanying program of workshops, talks with film-makers, excursions, and more. Booking is open for all screenings and individual activities at the festival website. All events are free.

The screenings will take place in Kino Scala, the hall of the Social Center of the ÚMČ ​​Brno-střed, the Masaryk University Faculty of Social Studies, and in the specially constructed EKODÓM on náměstí Svobody. The leitmotif of the accompanying program is “The Climate And Its Change”.

Every year, the festival presents dozens of competitive films from all over the world and invites important Czech and international guests. This year, Ukrainian director, screenwriter and critic Elena Rubashevkaja will sit on the jury, as well as the well-known actress and influencer Eva Holubová. Together with other jurors, they will decide on awards for competition films. 25 documentary films from 15 countries around the world were selected by the dramaturgical committee from a total of 243 films submitted to the competition from 50 countries.

The organiser of the Ekofilm festival is the Czech Ministry of the Environment, supported by the City of Brno and the municipal company SAKO Brno.

There will also be a free accompanying program in the streets of the city and participating institutions. On Wednesday, the band Zrní will launch the program with a concert from 6:30pm on náměstí Svobody. Before that, an introductory discussion will take place at the Masaryk University Faculty of Social Studies, on the topic of the Czech Republic’s readiness for climate and ecological challenges.

The show Ve skleník s Holubka will take place on Thursday at 5pm in EKODÓM on náměstí Svobody. Another discussion, this time on the nuclear topic, will be led by the Ukrainian judge Elena Rubashevskaja.

The program also includes activities for children. On the last day of the festival, there will be a Family Day featuring modern technologies, eco-puzzles and virtual reality, and visitors will be taught how to repair their bike at a workshop with the Brno Bike Kitchen, or how to properly ferment milk. Subsequently, the winning films of the 48th Ekofilm IFF will be screened in Kino Scala.

The festival will conclude with the non-competition Swiss-German-Georgian film “The Taming of the Shrew” in Kino Scala.

The entire program, including screening times and reservations, can be found at www.ekofilm.cz.