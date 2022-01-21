













A 37-year-old man was chased off a night bus service by several pursuers in the early hours of this morning. However, they caught up with him at a shelter in front of the main station and attacked him with punches, kicks, and, according to witnesses, even a glass bottle.

Brno, Jan 21 (BD) – The shaken victim was looked after by members of the public before police officers arrived. They gave him first aid for a wound on his forehead and called an ambulance, who took him to Úrazova nemocnice after performing initial care at the scene.

In the meantime, other police officers joined the search for the perpetrators, who had quickly left the scene. It turned out that the incident had allegedly begun on board the night bus. After a short time, police went to Moravské náměstí to investigate reports of a group corresponding to the description. The officers held the whole group in place in order to confirm their identity, and then turned the case over to state police on suspicion of a criminal offence.