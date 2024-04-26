Brno Cricket Club’s Top Team Kicks Off Competition Season With Victory Over Prague Rivals

With over 100 enthusiastic cricket players, Brno Cricket Club (BCC) is the largest and most popular club in Brno as well as in the entire Czech Republic. The club promotes and provides coaching for all age groups, including men, women and young kids.

There are four different Men’s teams across three divisions: Division-1 (BCC Rangers), two teams in Division-2 (BCC Raiders and BCC Challengers) and the newest team, BCC Warriors in Division-3. BCC Rangers were the Winners of the Pro-40 ČMKS (Českomoravský kriketový svaz) League and the Runners-up in both formats of T-20 and European Cricket Series (ECS) in the last summer cricket season in 2023. In addition to this, the club also has a Women’s team and a couple of Junior’s teams, and some players representing the country in the Czech Republic’s National Cricket Squad.

As the Czech and Moravian Cricket Tournament (CMKS) T20 Division Men’s League matches began last Sunday, 21 April, Brno Rangers beat their nearest rivals, PCC Kings Prague, by a convincing 42 runs, after a shaky start with the bat. Brno Rangers batted first, and finished with a total of 132, with the help of Shailendra Solanki and Dylan Steyn who scored 41 runs (37 balls) and 46 runs (30 balls) respectively.

Defending this moderate score, the Brno Rangers came out fiercely with the ball, bowling out the defending champions for just 90 with a true team effort, in which every bowler contributed by either taking wickets, restricting runs, or both, supported by an effective outfield, even in the wet playing conditions.

In the end, the Brno Rangers took a comfortable victory with 3.3 overs remaining. Rahat Ali picked up 1 MVP point for his three wickets and handy contribution with the bat, and Shailendra Solanki was man of the match for his performance with both bat and ball, picking up 3 MVP points. Pictures attached.

Upcoming matches:

Division 2:

Sat, 27 Apr, 11am, Brno Cricket Ground: Brno CC Raiders vs Plzen Guardians

Sat, 27 Apr, 3pm, Brno Cricket Ground: Brno CC Challengers vs Plzen Guardians

Division 3:

Sat, 27 Apr, 11am, Scott page Field, Vinor, Prague: Brno CC Warriors vs Prague Barbarians CC Visigoths

Sat, 27 Apr, 3pm, Scott page Field, Vinor, Prague: Brno CC Warriors vs Prague Spartans CC Strikers

The next CMKS League match for the BCC Women’s team will be on 21 May against PCC Queens Prague at Brno Cricket ground.

The Junior club practices every Monday at 5:30pm, and the women’s section every Wednesday at the same time, both at Brno Cricket Ground. For more information contact Sandeep Tiwari at info@brnocricket.cz. There are no fees for participation or training in either category. From the next matches, teams will play in the new kits, sponsored by Dina Hitex and Himalaya Restaurant.