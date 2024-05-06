Protest Held At Brno Cemetery Against Visit By Night Wolves Motorcycle Group

A large banner reading “We are allowing delegates of the Russian terrorist federation” and protesters carrying flags of the European Union, NATO and Ukraine waited outside the main entrance to Brno’s Central Cemetery on Saturday, for the arrival of members of the pro-Putin motorcycle group Night Wolves.

The Night Wolves came to lay wreaths at the memorial to the Red Army soldiers who died during the liberation of Czech territory. The protest was organised by the Kaputin group.

“Our group has been repeatedly organising similar protests since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 to draw attention to the risk of Russian imperialism,” Petr Laznovsky told CTK on behalf of the Kaputin group.

The protest was in response to a stop on the “Victory Road” organised by the Night Wolves MC Europe group, an offshoot of the Russian motorcycle club Night Wolves, which has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The motorcyclists began their journey, in its 10th year this year, on Sunday in Michalovce, eastern Slovakia, stopping at memorials to those killed in World War II along the way. They are due to arrive in Olsany, Prague, on Monday.

In addition to Czechs and Slovaks, the Night Wolves tour includes supporters from Germany, Macedonia and Estonia. The group passed the protesters and headed to the Red Army honorary burial ground, where the Czech and Slovak national anthems were played, and participants laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial.

Afterwards, the bikers and their supporters left the cemetery, again passing the protesters with flags. The bikers did not react to their presence, while several protesters attempted to engage in discussion with them. One of the departing Night Wolves supporters attempted to put out a cigarette on a Ukrainian flag, but no major clashes between the two sides occurred.

Another protest is being prepared by the Kaputin group for Monday, when Night Wolves supporters are expected to arrive at the Olsanske Hrbitovy cemetery in Prague. Russian members of the group are not taking part in the motorcycle ride; they have not been allowed to travel to the Czech Republic since the start of the war in Ukraine, as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

The Night Wolves motorcycle club organises annual rides through European countries, including the Czech Republic, to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II. However, their events have attracted resentment from the authorities as the club is often described as ultra-nationalist. In addition, the head of the Night Wolves, Alexander Zaldostanov, is on the US and EU sanctions list for supporting Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea.