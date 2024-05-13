“You Will Remember This”: 24th Film Festival of the MUNI Faculty of Informatics

The Film Festival of the Faculty of Informatics at Masaryk University (FFFIMU) is returning this Friday, 17 May, for its 24th year. The theme of this year’s edition is “You will remember this”.

FFFIMU is a festival of short student films, taking place every May at the MUNI Faculty of Informatics (FIMU) since 2001. Every year has a different theme and technical approach. The festival is partially composed of films created by the Laboratory of Electronic and Multimedia Applications (LEMMA), the organiser of FFFIMU, but is also open to all non-professional filmmakers whose films are not more than three years old.

“Encountering a story that touches us or entertains us can change our perspective on various situations,” say the organisers, explaining this year’s theme. “It’s like saving a new file in our mind. Films, charged with strong emotions and ideas, become part of our perception and are stored in our memory. We bring you movies that will make you think and leave a distinctive mark. So come and create some memories with us so that your database is not left empty!”

The festival will include the selection of winning submissions by an independent jury, with a cash prize, and the audience award, whose creators will receive prizes from the festival partners.

The festival will take place on 17 May from 7 pm, at the MUNI Faculty of Informatics, under the auspices of the Dean of FIMU, Professor Jiří Barnat. For the audience, there will be not just the films themselves, but also introductions from guest presenters, a comfortable area, and the exciting creative atmosphere that comes with the program every year.

For more information and the detailed program of films, see the festival’s website or Instagram.

Brno Daily is a media partner of FFFIMU.