Brno, Sept. 9 (BD) – With the renovation of Špitálka, Nová Zbrojovka, and the Vlnena districts, Brno’s citizens, manufacturing companies, and office buildings are serving as showcases for the country’s smart and energy-efficient technologies. Reducing energy usage in any form is a goal for both private investors and public institutions. The huge increase in energy prices caused by war and supply problems has expedited the need for the transition of domestic and EU businesses, as well as society as a whole, away from reliance on fossil fuels. Some of the most innovative ideas and implementations from Switzerland and the Czech Republic are showcased in the exhibition “Can Technology Save the World?”, free for public admission at the VIDA! Scientific Center from 7 September until 3 October.

Environmental and climate protection will be one of the exhibition’s key themes. About 20 successful projects by Swiss entrepreneurs or developers in organic agriculture, water treatment and protection, energy-efficient production technologies, environmentally friendly building materials and practices, and biodiversity in the landscape will be shown at the exhibition.

The exhibition will also investigate the productive partnership between Swiss universities and the public and private sectors. Switzerland is a world leader in connecting R&D to production, bringing innovation to life, and fostering a creative civic society. Many clean technology patents are successfully exported around the world from R&D centers at Swiss universities.

Visitors can also learn about tech solutions in the fields of chemicals, construction, transportation, energy, and waste management. They are all working together to lessen the impact of climate change, prevent the causes of climate change, and reduce our society’s reliance on coal and natural gas. For example, Brno has found a way to reduce waste by using biogas made from sewage sludge for public transportation. This outcome is renowned not only in the Czech Republic but also around the world.

“In terms of sustainable development, Switzerland has become unstoppable,” said Philippe Gex, Swiss Ambassador to the Czech Republic. “We humans are part of nature, so we have an inherent responsibility to give back what we receive. Visitors to the Swiss Alps, for example, are encouraged to travel responsibly by public transportation, and we also do our best to maximize the use of solar energy within Switzerland.”

The exhibition’s main features are photovoltaics and energy. Several exhibit panels include new, thoroughly tested, and highly functional solutions. For example, in the Brno and the wider South Moravia area, roofs of historical buildings are fitted with integrated photovoltaic systems, polystyrene is replaced with purely ecological building insulation, modular brick systems are created with recycled PET materials, and new small (nuclear) reactors operate with thorium instead of uranium.