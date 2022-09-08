The associations help abandoned animals in shelters in the Czech Republic. Photo credit: Let’s run and help the shelters in Brno

Brno, 8 September (BD) – This Sunday the sixth ‘Let’s Run and Help The Shelters’ charity walk will be held in Brno. The event is mainly associated with dog shelters, but this year the Kryšpín Cat Charity Society of Brno is also participating, so dog and cat lovers will both find motivation to participate.

The event will take place on Sunday 11 September from 1pm to 4pm in Brno’s Lužánky Park, with the race starting at 3pm. The main partner of the event is the AKINU breeding farm. There will be two circuits: a 3.5 km run and a 1 km walk, but there will be no podium. The aim of the race is purely charitable, an event designed for families and animal lovers to spend an afternoon with friends, helping animals in need.

The proceeds of the event will be donated to five organisations in Moravia: Dočasky c.z.,Útulek Tibet z.s.,Tlapky na cestě z.s. , Dejte nám šanci z.s. , Charitativní kočičí spolek Kryšpín, z.s. Photo Credit: Let’s Run and Help The Shelters Brno

The Let’s Run and Help The Shelters association has been helping abandoned animals in shelters in the Czech Republic since 2014, when founder Petr Sokolík went running one day with some friends and set a starting fee, which he donated to a dog shelter. Thus was born the project, which, as of this year, has already helped 178 shelters (dogs, cats, farms) with a total of CZK 8,103,000. The association has also recently helped collect and ship 300 tonnes of food to Ukraine.

An entertainment programme is also planned for the day, with music by the Zuzana Santin Band, a dance performance by the Magic Free Group, henna tattoos and face painting, a monkey bar for children, a photo booth, animals and a surprise special guest!

For more information, visit the website: www.behproutulky.cz