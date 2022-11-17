The 28-year-old man eventually received a fine several times the total value of the toys. Photo credit: Freepik.

Brno, Nov 17 (BD) – Children’s toys became the object of interest for an alleged thief in a city centre department store. On 16 November, a witness contacted police to report that a man had picked up toys from the window of a toy shop, with the apparent intention of leaving without paying. When he noticed that he was being watched, he dropped the merchandise and left the store in a hurry.

However, the thief was caught by a municipal police patrol shortly afterwards. The 28-year-old man confessed to the officers that he had wanted to steal two toys worth CZK 1,400. The toys were not damaged, and staff were able to put them back on sale. The man received a fine several times the total value of the toys.