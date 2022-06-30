













Lednice Castle will be brightened up with the arrival of more flowers in the summer months. An unusual exhibition will focus on the historical development of the use of plants in the immediate surroundings of man. Individual corners will explore the history of flower arranging and the cultivation of plants indoors. The exhibition will also cover the development of architecture designed for the long-term preservation of exotic plants in our climate, and “plant hunters”, who go to great lengths in search of rare specimens. Photo credit: MENDELU

Brno, June 30 (BD) – The exhibition, entitled “The Story of Plants”, opens on 1 July and runs until the end of September. It is accompanied by living exhibits and objects important for the import and cultivation of plants, and for their appropriate presentation in the interiors of buildings. One important part of the exhibition is a demonstration restoration of a period flower bed on the parterre of the Lednice Castle.

Since ancient times, people have brought plants into their homes, whether for medicinal purposes, for cooking, for the pleasure of growing them or just to admire the delicate beauty of cut flowers arranged in vases. “The beginning of the indoor cultivation of plants can be linked to the exploratory expeditions in the early modern period, and the considerable courage of many brave men who spent endless months or even years on their journeys over land and sea,” said Jiří Martinek from the Institute of Green Biotechnology at the Mendel University Faculty of Horticulture.

European explorers searched for new species of plants to bring home with them to satisfy the ever-increasing demand among collectors from the highest levels of society. “Along with the expanding range of plants came the need to create the best possible environment for the long-term preservation of thermophilic plants in the cold climate of Europe. A story of scientific curiosity and the development of new technologies began to unfold,” said Martinek.

For five years, MENDELU scientists have investigated how the floral decoration of objects of cultural and historical value has changed through different epochs of human society. The results of their research will help the restoration of architectural monuments in the country. The scientists dealt not only with the interior floral decoration of buildings, but also with the landscaping of gardens, parks and the surrounding landscape. The current exhibition will present part of the scientists’ work in seven corners of the UNESCO-listed Lednice site.