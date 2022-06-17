













Coinciding with 153 years of public transportation in Brno and the Ignis Brunensis festival, the Brno Transport Company will once again hold the annual “Transport Nostalgia” event. On 18-19 June, Brno will be graced by a range of vehicles from the city’s public transport history, which will take passengers on a ride back in time. Photo Credit: Zenon-Moreau

Brno, June 17 (BD) – Over two days, there will be an exhibition of historic vehicles, and it will be possible to ride around the city in transportation vehicles from the last century. On Saturday, 18 June, at 10am, there will be a display of historic trams and buses on namesti Svobody, and trolleybuses on Brandlová. At 12 noon, the Open Day at the Komín depot will begin.

After that, several routes will start taking passengers to different parts of Brno. One of the main attractions will be the horse-drawn streetcar that will make the following stops: Náměstí Svobody – Masarykova – Benešova – Rooseveltova – Rašínova – Náměstí Svobody.

For nostalgic travellers, it will also be possible to take a ride on the steam streetcar, one of the first electric streetcar models, and historic trolleybus and bus models. All vehicles will depart from central areas, and the Nostalgia lines will run until about 6pm, with last departures from Komín at 6:15-6:30pm.

During the two days almost 20 historical transport vehicles will be on display. Photo credit: DPMB; Zenon Moreau

However, on Sunday, 19 June, the Nostalgia lines will operate from 1pm to 5:20 pm and the historical vehicles will continue to take curious visitors around the city.

Tickets are issued for a specific departure time, on which a seat is guaranteed. If you miss the departure, it is possible to board other departures on the same route, but only if there is sufficient capacity.

For more information you can visit the DPMB.cz website.