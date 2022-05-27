













The City of Brno Health Department is running the 28th year of the traditional citywide Brno Days of Health campaign, in partnership with organisations promoting a healthy lifestyle in the City of Brno. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, 27 May (BD) – Brno Days of Health campaign is dedicated to healthy lifestyles, prevention, and learning good habits. The event starts on 1 June and lasts until 15 June, and will include 70 different activities, exercises, lectures and workshops to entertain and educate. The opening ceremony of the campaign will take place from 3pm to 6pm on Monday, 30 May, on Náměstí Svobody.

The program was designed for children and adults. There will be information points where it is possible to learn more about the health of Brno residents thanks to experts from the CELSPAC study, who have been engaged in long-term human health research from pregnancy to adulthood since 1991. At the stands, information will be provided about associations which organise individual activities, which visitors can register for on the spot.

The event is tailor-made for families: parents with children can try experiential painting or various exercises, including yoga prepared for different age categories, from preschool children to teenagers. Yoga for adults is also on offer. The Finnish concept of Forest Mind will be presented, which uses the effects of the forest on the human body and soul to improve health. Visitors can also sample healthy snacks with wild herbs.

Brno Zoo will present activities for children and families focused on nature. The stand of the Centre for Sports Activities at Brno University of Technology will provide advice on training attention through movement, and at ArteSvět visitors will try art therapy techniques, and experiential painting will be prepared for children from the age of 2 .

The Masaryk University Faculty of Medicine will tell visitors more about proper nutrition, physiotherapy and prevention of oncological diseases. At CELSPAC, it will be possible to measure handshake strength, and body composition using an InBody device. Other activities teach how to install the Rescue application and involve resuscitation of a dummy.

There will also be lectures where audiences will learn how to take better care of themself both physically and mentally, as well as workshops and family trips. The Petr Bezruč club has prepared a patriotic walk to the birthplace of the writer Josef Uhr, where people will get to know the Mniší potok nature reserve on an expedition, and Biker Mania in Obřany will teach children to ride bicycles safely in the field. Attendees can also test their coordination skills at the BUT shipyard in Jundrov in the water world.

During the opening ceremony the dance group Proty Boty will perform, alongside a varied accompanying program including a climbing wall, a bouncy castle, and balloon inflation. The program will end with a musical performance by the singer Pavel Helan.