













From 26-27 May, a job fair for Ukraine will take place in Hall B of the Brno Exhibition Centre. The aim of the fair is to connect potential employers from the South Moravian region with Ukrainian job seekers who have been forced to leave the country due to the current situation. The fair will also include an educational program focusing on the employment of people from Ukraine in the Czech Republic. Photo credit: veletrhprouk.cz

Brno, May 23 (BD) – The job fair for Ukraine is being run by HR Brainstorming, an organisation of human resources professionals formed more than a year ago, in cooperation with the South Moravian Centre for Foreigners, the City of Brno, the Czech Labour Office, and other partners.

This event is aimed at people from Ukraine who have been forced to leave their homes due to the current situation in their country and are looking for work in South Moravia. The goal is to connect Ukrainian refugees with South Moravian employers, while offering a supporting program with themed seminars and interesting guest speakers.

There will be an area dedicated to CV writing at the event, staffed by human resources professionals who can provide advice and guidance. An interpreter will be present to facilitate mutual communication, here and in all other sections of the event.

The event will also include a supervised play area for children of attendees, so their parents can focus on the opportunities on offer.