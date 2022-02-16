













Police have appealed for information about the identity of a mugger who robbed a 57-year-old Brno woman as she got off a bus two weeks ago. Photo credit: Pixabay

Brno, Feb 16 (BD) – The woman was returning from a meeting in the centre of Brno one evening two weeks ago, when a young man got on the bus around Mendlovo namesti. He followed her off the bus in Žebětín and waited for the bus to leave before attacking her. Although the woman screamed for help, there was no-one else on the street in the middle of the night. He threatened her with a knife before snatching her bag and fleeing the scene. The amount of money she lost was around CZK 18,000, according to police reports. Criminal investigators were able to trace the perpetrator’s route and obtain security camera footage.

Although the attack took place two weeks ago, the suspect has still not been located, and police are therefore appealing to the public for any information. “The suspect is about 175 cm tall, with a slim figure,” said police spokesman David Chaloupka. “The footage shows that he has crooked legs, the so-called X. If you know this man, let us know on line 158.”