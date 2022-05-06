













A fireworks display will take place over Brno’s Špilberk Castle at 9pm on 8 May. The message of the initiative “Let Peace Stay with this Land” is part of the global project #fireworks4peace, in support of the UNICEF Water under Fire programme for safe drinking water for children in areas affected by war. Photo credit: Ignis Brunensis

Brno, 6 May (BD) – 8 May, the date of the end of World War II in Europe in 1945, has been chosen as the day when the night skies will be illuminated in different time zones all over the planet, in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Over 40 locations on 4 continents will light up with fireworks on this day in support of world peace, freedom, democracy and equality.

In Brno, the exhibition is curated by the designer Jaroslav Štolba, who is preparing a three-minute pyrotechnic display entitled “Let Peace Stay with this Land”, set to the song “Modlitba” (Prayer) by Marta Kubišová as a SNIP & CO production above Špilberk Castle in Brno at 9pm on Sunday 8 May. Synchronized music accompanying the fireworks will be broadcast by Czech Radio Brno 106.5 FM and Rádio Krokodýl 103 FM.

“Our lives as pyrotechnists are associated with the use of black powder for constructive and artistic purposes, for beauty rather than for destruction, for a use that does not target human lives,” said Štolba, explaining the motivation behind the #fireworks4peace initiative.

The Executive Director of UNICEF Czech Republic, Pavla Gomba, encouraged people to support the initiative: “One sixth of the world’s children live in a conflict-affected area at the moment. In these areas, UNICEF builds field hospitals, provides medical supplies and education and restores drinking water supplies. Help us protect the children living in areas affected by the war right now. Every SMS sent in the DMS 90 form to the number 87 777 to a value of CZK 90 will help us to provide 5,487 litres of drinking water. Please send one today and help children threatened by war.”