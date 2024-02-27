Police Investigate Attempted Damage To Doors of Brno Synagogue

Brno criminal investigators are currently looking into a case from the end of January, in which an unidentified perpetrator placed a lit spray bottle in front of the door of the synagogue on Skořepka.

“Fortunately, the bottle did not explode, and no one was harmed,” said police spokeswoman Andrea Cejnková. The bottle was discovered by one of the synagogue’s employees, who promptly reported the incident to the police. Surveillance footage indicated the presence of two young men who may possess additional information regarding the incident.

Credit: Policie ČR Credit: Policie ČR Credit: Policie ČR

“If you can identify the individuals depicted in the photographs, please contact the emergency line at 158,” urged Cejnková.