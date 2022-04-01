













On Friday, 1 April, Brno Zoo will celebrate International Bird Day with a competition for second-grade pupils of primary schools, as well as 10-crown tickets for Hrdličky, Sýkory, Vrány and others with bird-related surnames. On Saturday, 2 April, the zoo will stage the first annual Budkohraní. Photo credit: Zoo Brno.

Brno, April 1 (BD) – Friday’s competition for ornithology enthusiasts is intended for pupils of the second grade of primary schools and the equivalent grades of grammar schools. Competing pupils and their chaperones are admitted free of charge and the winners will be decided by a competitive quiz combined with a walk around the zoo. “The event could not take place for two years due to the Covid pandemic and we have seen even more interest from South Moravian schools this year,” said Jana Galová from the zoo’s education department. “We have 22 teams from primary schools and multi-year grammar schools registered. We are pleased that it is not just second grade pupils from Brno taking part, but also from Ořechov or Ivančice.”

On Saturday, the zoo will stage the first annual Budkohraní event in the garden area. Under the guidance of experienced breeders, visitors will be able to make a luxury birdhouse for their feathered friends or even squirrels and other small mammals. For a donation of CZK 200, it is possible to get the materials for making the box from the zoo, and tools can be borrowed for a refundable deposit of CZK 100.

“You can look forward to themed guided feeding sessions, and I would like to invite you to a lecture about Brno Zoo’s successful project to save the hoopoe in South Moravia, which will begin at 2pm in the hall of the Administration Building,” said Monika Brindzáková, spokeswoman for Brno Zoo.

Program:

9:00-14:00 – making birdhouses in Kamchatka Cottage in Beringia

10:00 – guided feeding of brown moonbirds

11:00 – guided feeding of waders

14:00 – lecture about the hoopoe and the successful project for their conservation

15:00 – announcement of the most beautiful birdhouse on the stage

More at https://www.zoobrno.cz/calendar/akce/event-10200