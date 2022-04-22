













Police in Žabovřesky yesterday responded to an unusual theft from the bike storage area of a residential building. The police were initially confused why the thief would leave the expensive bikes, but it turned out that the target of the robbery was a large number of cacti.

Brno, 22 April (BD) – The robber got away with 50 cacti of various sizes and species. The cactus enthusiast also stole a large television, but it turned out to be too large to carry, and residents found the television discarded in nearby bushes. The value of the stolen cacti is estimated at several thousand crowns.