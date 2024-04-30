Latest Edition of KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno Out Now!

A beautiful spring has arrived, and we know where to find all the colours in the city! Where to go in Brno in May? Go check out some concerts in clubs or outside, exhibitions in local galleries, or theatre and film premieres. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE, which has a dedicated English section at the back of the magazine, as well as the best tips on what to do with your free time.

The May edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Markéta Mikulášková, a young poet from Brno – we took a walk through the city and talked about Markéta’s favourite places and much more. There is also a feature photo report, “Brno in Love”, about the most suitable places in the city for a romantic date. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be great practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places, such as cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.