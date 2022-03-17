













The blood donation centre at St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno has been operating since autumn 2019. At present, over 30 donors come in every day, and the blood is processed on site at the hospital. Until January, the facility operated only as a collection centre, and the donations were processed at another location. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, 17 March (BD) – The centre is open for blood donations every weekday from 6:15am to 9:45am. Donors should register in advance by phone (543 182 190) or online.

From 14-25 March, each donor will be rewarded with a voucher for Rebelbean coffee.

The collection center has recently undergone reconstruction to expand the premises, which can now receive up to 80 donors per day. “The number of blood donors is constantly growing, for which we are very grateful. The hospital consumes more than 3,000 litres of rare fluids a year during planned and acute procedures, and our goal is to cover this consumption from our own resources,” said the head of the hospital’s Transfusion Department, Dr. Jarmila Celerová.

The municipality’s Donate Blood for Brno campaign is also drawing attention to the need and importance of blood donation. For more information, see the campaign website: https://darujmekrev.brno.cz/.