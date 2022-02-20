













A litre of the best-selling petrol, Natural 95, is currently selling at Czech petrol stations for an average of CZK 37.13, which is CZK 0.35 more than one week ago. Meanwhile, diesel has risen in price by 0.29 per litre. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Czech Republic, Feb 20 (BD) – Both petrol and diesel prices have increased since the second half of January, and have now reached a level last seen at the end of November 2021. Compared to prices one year ago, petrol and diesel are currently about CZK 8.40 more expensive per litre, according to data from the Czech Society for Payment Cards (CCS). Diesel is selling for an average of CZK 35.52. Prices in the Czech Republic are significantly higher, by about nine crowns, than in other Central and Eastern European countries, except Slovenia. The most expensive fuel is at stations in Prague, where a litre of petrol costs an average of CZK 38.02, and diesel costs CZK 37.14 per litre.

Petrol prices in the Czech Republic are expected to hit CZK 34.25/litre by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analyst expectations. In the long-term, Czech petrol prices are projected to trend around CZK 27.85 per litre in 2023 and CZK 26.54 per litre in 2024, according to econometric models from Europe Energy Portal.

Petrol prices in the Czech Republic averaged CZK 29.54 per litre from 1995 to 2022, reaching an all-time high of CZK 49.66 per litre in September 2014 and a record low of CZK 15.41 per litre in December 1998