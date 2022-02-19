













Operators on the free line 800 129 921 have helped members of the public interested in registering for COVID-19 vaccination via the Ministry of Health’s central reservation system. The line has been operating continuously since November 1st, 2021, but ended its operations yesterday, February 18th, at 3pm. Photo credit: Freepik.

Brno, Feb 19 (BD) – The crisis information line was available every weekday from 8am to 3pm. During its three and a half months of operation, staff handled almost 3,000 calls. A total of 23 operators alternated shifts during this period, employees of the South Moravian Regional Office, ranging from 5 to 15 operators per day.

The main subjects of the calls were registration for vaccination and boosters, reservation of appointments, information about vaccination sites, registration of immobile patients for vaccination by the mobile team at their homes, vaccination certificates, and advice in case of problems using the system.

“The crisis line made sense,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL). “The operators helped with registration, especially for elderly citizens who struggled to do it on their own or did not have the necessary electronics to log in. It is ending as the pandemic is on the wane and so is interest in the helpline.”