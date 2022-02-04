













The City of Brno has today launched a new website providing information about major projects. “Co bude, Brno?” will also feature an advertising campaign and a fun search for glass marbles. Photo credit: Brno Daily

Brno, Feb. 4 2022 (BD) – What’s going on in Brno? That’s the question answered by a new website, cobude.brno.cz, launched today by the City of Brno with an advertising campaign featuring pictures of the water tanks of Žlutý kopec on trams in the city. Residents can also take part in a treasure hunt for glass marbles scattered around Brno.

“The aim is to inform the public about important construction and development plans in a modern way, clearly and in one place. Above all, what they will bring to Brno, what stage of preparation or implementation they are at, how and when they will be completed and, of course, how they will look,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS). The platform currently provides details of 34 different projects in progress around the city, and in line with its focus, also highlights other activities of the city that are significant for its development in other ways. These include the #Brno2050 strategy, the Brno Metropolitan Area, an app with a map of buildings in Brno, and information about the participatory budget.

The advertising campaign that accompanies the launch of the new website is using outdoor large-scale advertising, the online environment and print media, and will run with varying intensity throughout the year. “Primarily, we are building the campaign around five key projects that represent the development of the city in different areas,” said Vaňková. “These are the multifunctional hall at the Brno Exhibition Centre, the Janáček Cultural Centre, the construction of flood protection measures, the outer urban ring road, and the water reservoirs at Žlutý kopec. This last monument will be highly visible, as a tram covered with pictures of the unique underground spaces will run in Brno all year round.”

The campaign will also feature the popular glass marbles. “From today until the end of February, they will drop out of the clock on náměstí Svobody once a day, always at 11am. And Brno citizens can also enjoy searching for them around Brno. We have scheduled five dates, namely February 3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th and 17th. The area where the five marbles are hidden will be published on the city’s Facebook page at 11am on that day,” said Kristýna Černá, the City councillor for marketing and tourism.