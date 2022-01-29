













The MUNISS competition brings together city representatives and students from universities across Brno. This year, in its 11th year, the inter-university competition will focus on proposals for the planned smart district of Špitálka. At the end of May 2022, the best competition teams will share over CZK 100,000. Photo credit: MMB

The aim of the competition proposals, on the topic “Impulse for Špitálka”, will be to find a use for the parts of the Brno heating plants that will no longer serve for heating purposes, in preparation for the reconstruction and creation of a new smart district. The area embodies the industrial heritage of the city, and plans for the new district will respect the genius loci of this valuable area near the city centre.

“The future shape of the smart Špitálka district, which is one of the strategic projects of the City of Brno, is currently being intensively discussed with all important partners,” said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti). “We know the basic parameters for planning and we will strive for construction in accordance with the latest trends. Špitálka should therefore become a symbol of progress and modern technologies in Brno. It will take some time to build this kind of neighbourhood, but student teams can help us by proposing small but significant changes in the next few months. As every year, I am very curious about the creative ideas of student teams.”

The MUNISS competition is a close cooperation between the City of Brno, Masaryk University, the Brno University of Technology and Mendel University. In the coming months, students can expect intensive work in multidisciplinary teams, consultations with experts from various fields, workshops and excursions.