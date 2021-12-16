













The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has been gradually declining since late November. Week-on-week, the number of detected cases has dropped by 22.1%. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Dec 16 (BD) – According to the latest data from the Czech Health Ministry, the reproductive number value for the past 14 days is under 1, currently at 0.85.

According to the Czech media outlet Novinky, the peak of the current wave of the epidemic seems to be Thursday, November 25th, with nearly 28,000 new cases.

Daily increase of new covid cases since March 1, 2020. Source: Ministry of Health.

However, there have been nine officially confirmed cases of the more contagious omicron variant in the Czech Republic.