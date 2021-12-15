













The CZK 148 million renovation of one of Brno’s most famous villas has officially begun. City representatives tapped the building stone at the ceremony yesterday afternoon. Photo: Markéta Vaňková via Twitter.

Brno, Dec 15 (BD) – “Within three years, this national heritage-listed building will be transformed into a Dialogue Center, a space for exhibition and research activities. Landscaping of the gardens will also allow you to walk from Lužánky to Černá Pole,” said Brno mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

A Center for Dialogue will be established in Villa Arnold, intended for those with an interest in architecture and history of the 19th-21st century.

City representatives tapped the building stone yesterday. Credit: Muzeum města Brna

The villa will house a permanent exhibition on the history of Villa Arnold and the builder Josef Arnold, and will host educational, research, leisure and community activities.The building will have a multifunctional hall, rooms for workshops and symposia, and co-working offices for exhibition curators and event organizers. The Villa Tugendhat Study and Documentation Center will also be relocated here.

The multifunctional use of the villa will also include a café and an open garden for recreational and artistic activities.

An invitation to the ceremony was also accepted by the Norwegian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Robert Kvile, and the Honorary Consul of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the Czech Republic, Daniel Herman.

The renovation is supported by financial grants from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway under EEA funds.

