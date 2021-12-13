













Stuck for Christmas gifts? Brno Daily’s Melis Karabulut has a few suggestions for unusual experience gift ideas to satisfy even those who seem to have everything! Credit: Freepik

Brno, Dec 13 – Christmas is upon us, and with it the traditional annual gift shopping for friends and family. This Christmas, here are a few unusual gift ideas that are not just buying a perfume and cream collection box, with a bit more creativity and fun, for people who would like to gift a pleasurable and memorable experience to their loved ones, and bring an unorthodox approach to binge-shopping.



A Flight Simulation Experience with Bud’ Pilot

Photo: The view inside the simulation. Credit: Bud Pilot

It is now possible to get an authentic flying simulation experience in the city center of Brno with “Bud’ Pilot”. Founded by flight simulation experts and active pilots; Bud’ Pilot comes with a unique experience that can only be found in Brno as the simulations are built with real pilot seats and cockpits. Located on Uvoz, Bud’ Pilot offers five different flight simulations, so you can get a realistic experience of being a Boeing pilot in various weather conditions, or you can even join missions of F-16 and F-18 fighters! You have the option to either purchase a gift voucher for a specific program, or get a free voucher that lets the recipient choose the program. The programs usually range from 25 to 70 minutes, and cost from CZK 890 to 4990 with various benefits, while special Christmas vouchers are also available. This would be an amazing Christmas gift for someone who is looking for a thrilling time up in the sky!

Visit Bud’ Pilot and get more information here: https://budpilot.cz



A Good Old Massage or Wellness Centre

Photo: A jacuzzi in EFI SPA Hotel wellness area Credit: EFI Hotels

This one is always a solid idea that would make any gift-receiver happy and de-stressed. Buying a massage or wellness voucher could also be a good way to let the other person know that you think about their health as a whole, and you are giving them an opportunity to unwind and take good care of themselves.

One good place is definitely the EFI SPA Hotel, with its beautiful Finnish and aromatic steam saunas, a huge Jacuzzi and a restroom spa that are open to the public at very reasonable prices. The general three-hour public admission experience comes with a wellness package that includes all you need for a good spa – a towel service, drinks and a fruit bar! The prices range from CZK 250 to 300 depending on the day and time of your visit. The EFI SPA is not long established, but will surely become a competitive spa among many others in Brno. It could be a good idea to treat your friends, family or yourself this holiday season before it gets more and more famous! Reservations and gift voucher purchases can be done online, or via phone call: https://www.efihotel.cz/wellness-brno

A personal recommendation for a good massage – especially for those with chronic orthopedic problems – is Somafit, again a slightly less mainstream place with superb helping hands that make you feel like a new person, just like the new year coming up! Prices are really affordable in comparison to many other massage parlours, with offers ranging from CZK 300 to 600. Since this is also a physiotherapy clinic, the professionals really know what they are doing, and they are willing to help you with your long-term physical problems. Reservations are handled online, and you can pay for and pick up gift vouchers in person: https://www.somafit.cz/

Other personally recommended in this category are:



TAWAN Thajské masáže – Barceló Brno Palace: An all-time legend in Thai massage in Brno, with higher prices, yet currently offering a 20% discount with Christmas vouchers https://www.tawan.cz/masaze



Dance/Yoga/Workout Classes

For that friend who always wanted to learn Salsa, for the mother who carries all the burdens on her shoulders, or for that sibling who is always dancing to music in the kitchen: Gifting some physical movement is a great option to give a little excitement and inspiration to someone you love, or yourself.

The lovely Anežka Knotková is offering Christmas vouchers for her several classes, varying from individual lessons, musical dance, and intensive workshops. Her classes are always an inspiration. The vouchers are accesable here.https://www.danceaka.cz/poukazky/?fbclid=IwAR1sd1z7xvXZgH1hI4ck8hdN_SZaAFAFFuEXnKUBzy2_0gimhzON484P7SA

Yoga Brno is also offering yoga passes or individual training that can be purchased in person or online: https://www.yogabrno.cz/en/gift-voucher



More Gifting Experiences: Slevomat

Slevomat is the source of experience gifts, not only in Brno, but in the whole Czech Republic and also neighbouring countries. This is a great website that gathers many, many deals from hotels, tours, restaurants, wellness and spa centers, dance and workout studios, and more. You can also search for some other unusual experiences like an hour photoshoot with your partner or family, laser tag for your group of friends, a three-hour gun shooting activity after a long day at work, some mandala-learning for yourself, and basically just anything that you wish you had known existed in Brno a little bit earlier.

See the Slevomat advent calendar and daily deals for Christmas gifts: https://www.slevomat.cz/

Bonus – Support Animal Shelters As A Present

Christmas is about giving, and I guarantee you that your loved ones would appreciate a small or big contribution in their name to any animal shelter in the Czech Republic. Here are a few that you can support:

Lucky Cats – Brno – http://www.luckycats.cz/

Kocici Domov Slunicko – Dobříň – https://www.kocicidomovslunicko.cz

AzylPes – Frýdlant – http://azylpes.cz/

Kocici Lapky – Brno https://www.kocicitlapky.czKocici Azyl Znojemsko – Znojmo – http://www.kociciazylznojemsko.cz/