













Two cases of omikron have been reported in University Hospital Brno (FN Brno) on Thursday. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Dec 10 (BD) –The Brno hospital issued a short statement confirming the finding of another two cases of the more contagious variant of coronavirus in the Czech republic. “Our laboratories detected a more contagious variant of Omicron coronavirus in two employees of the University Hospital in Brno, and we sent the samples to the national reference laboratory for confirmation,” said the hospital media office on Thursday afternoon.

According to the hospital, the omikron variant is soon to prevail, due to its more contagious nature. “Infected employees are at home in isolation and do not need medical attention. But there will probably be many more people infected with this mutation, we must reckon that, like other mutations, this one may soon prevail,” said the hospital.

According to the Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch, only two cases of the omicron variant in two people from Liberec have been definitively confirmed by the method of virus sequencing. Another eight omikron cases are currently being tested in laboratories.