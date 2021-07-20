











Brno Police are searching for a young man in connection with an attempted rape yesterday afternoon on a forest road between Brno Dam and the Kamechy housing estate. The intended victim escaped unharmed, but police are appealing for help from Brno residents to locate the suspect. Photo Credit: Freepik.

Brno, Jul 20 (BD) – Yesterday at around 5 pm, Brno city police received reports of an attempted rape near the Brno Dam. A young man of around 20 years attacked a woman on a forest road between the dam and the Kamechy housing estate and attempted to rape her. Fortunately, the woman managed to escape to safety.

Several police patrols attended the scene, including a dog handler and a helicopter unit with a thermal scanner. However, the suspect managed to escape and is now being sought by police investigators.

The suspect is believed to be a male in his early twenties, described as very tall and thin, and was wearing a t-shirt with shorts. Police have asked any members of the public with information to contact line 158 immediately or notify the nearest police station. However, police spokesman Petr Vala warned the public not to approach the suspect themselves under any circumstances, as he could be dangerous.