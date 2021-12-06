













The first walk-in vaccination center opened in the Westfield Chodov shopping center in Prague in early July, and there has been a great deal of interest in vaccinations since day one. There are currently five vaccination centers in operation in shopping centers in the Czech Republic. Photo: Brno walk-in centre in Olympia shopping mall. Credit: KK / Brno Daily.

“Our experience clearly shows that people are very interested in vaccinations and appreciate that they can use this service without having to register, whenever their time allows. Especially people from smaller towns get vaccinated as part of their regular shopping trips, because it is easier for them to combine vaccination with a shopping trip than travel for several hours just for vaccination,” explained Tomáš Prouza, President of the Czech Trade and Tourism Association.

“Shopping malls are not only for shopping, but people can also go there for other needs and to use additional services. It was a logical and natural decision for us to be able to offer a helping hand to the state and the public to make another alternative vaccination center available in an environment familiar to them,” said Jan Kubíček, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Czech Association of Shopping Centers.

Shopping malls offer vaccination sites across the country. There are currently five vaccination centers in operation in shopping centers, in Prague (Westfield Chodov and OC Černý Most), in Brno (Olympia), Ostrava (Forum Nová Karolina) and in Karlovy Vary (OC Varyada).

The newest vaccination center was opened in the shopping center in Prague’s Černý Most on Monday, November 29th, and 600-700 people are vaccinated there daily. In the vaccination centres, people can receive first, second or a booster dose with no need for registration.

Many more sites have been offered by shopping centres and retailers around the country, according to the Czech Confederation of Trade and Tourism (SOCR ČR): “Our members have already offered the state over 30 premises in their shopping centers, and will do their utmost to ensure that vaccination centers can be set up in them as soon as possible.”

“Vaccination is so far the only effective weapon against Covid-19, and therefore the path to getting vaccinated should be as simple and accessible as possible. I very much welcome the involvement of other shopping centers and thank them for this initiative,” said Vlastimil Válek (TOP 09), the candidate for Minister of Health in the incoming government.