













The National Theatre of Brno (NdB) has a full schedule of opera, ballet and theatrical performances for the festive season, including the timeless Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. Credit: KK/BD.

Brno, Dec 1 (BD) – What are the best presents? Clothes? A book? A coffee mug? Chocolate? Flowers?

All of these could be the perfect present for someone. But many people prefer experiences, especially after months of being cooped up at home and dealing with the general anxiety of life during a pandemic. Get the right experience for your loved one and you create a memory that will last much longer than clothes or flowers.

Fortunately, Brno is blessed to have a packed schedule of performances, including ballet, opera and English-subtitled plays. And that’s just at the National Theatre of Brno (“Narodni divadlo Brno”), which operates three of the most famous theatres — Janáčkovo divadlo (Janacek Theatre), Mahenovo divadlo (Mahen Theatre) and divadlo Reduta (Theatre Reduta). There are also many other offerings throughout the city.

Click here to see the website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details.

The Nutcracker

Around the world, nothing says Christmastime like the Nutcracker. It is as ubiquitous as mistletoe and hot wine. As Mário Radačovský, the Artistic Director of the Ballet NdB, put it: “If Tchaikovsky were alive to get the royalties he would be a billionaire.”

Last year, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the local theatres were closed in December. This year, the Nutcracker begins its run today, on the first day of the month.

Click here to see the trailer.

There are many performances from which to choose, although some have limited available tickets. Performances are December 1st, 4th, 5th, 9th, 17th, 18th, 20th, and two on December 28th.

The performance is 2 hours and 15 minutes, with one 25-minute intermission. It is suitable for children four years and older.

Coronavirus Safeguards

Safeguards are still in place to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. Particularly now, given that the coronavirus epidemic has forced the Czech Republic into a State of Emergency, there are strict conditions for audience members:

• proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be provided, with at least 14 days since the last vaccine dose (second for two-dose vaccines, first for single-dose vaccines), or:

• evidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 disease no longer than 180 days before the day of the event.

Children between the ages of 12 and 18 can prove non-infectivity with a negative RT-PCR test up to 72 hours old, as can people with a contraindication to vaccinations and those who are currently being vaccinated. These conditions do not apply to children under 12 years of age.

Everyone present in a theater building must wear a respirator at all times

Janáček Brno 2022 Tickets on Sale

After a November of rescheduled performances of Janáček Brno 2020, which had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets have gone on sale for the Janáček Brno 2022 festival. Go to https://janacek-brno.cz/en/ for more information.