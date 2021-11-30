













According to the Minister of Health, children over the age of 5 years old will be able to receive a vaccine from mid-December. Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep, Nov 30 (BD) – Adam Vojtěch wrote on Twitter yesterday evening to announce that, from December 13th, children over the age of five can begin registering for the Covid-19 vaccine. However, it is expected that vaccines for the children will only begin arriving on December 21st. He encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

Od 13. 12. budou moci rodiče registrovat k očkování děti od 5 let. Samotné očkování začne, až do ČR dorazí dětská vakcína od společnosti Pfizer/BioNTech. To očekáváme 21. 12. Prosím, nechte své děti očkovat. — Adam Vojtěch (@adamvojtechano) November 29, 2021

The Ministry of Health has also issued new regulations regarding households with confirmed cases of Covid-19. According to the new rules, if a person is infected with Covid-19 then anybody living with them should be tested between 5-7 days after contact.

This applies even if the members of the household are all vaccinated, but they need not quarantine. The Ministry also states that those sharing the living space with the infected should wear respirators and monitor their health until they receive their test results. These tests will be covered by public health insurance.