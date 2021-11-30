In Brief: Children Over 5 Eligible For Vaccine From December 13th
According to the Minister of Health, children over the age of 5 years old will be able to receive a vaccine from mid-December. Credit: Vlada.cz.
Czech Rep, Nov 30 (BD) – Adam Vojtěch wrote on Twitter yesterday evening to announce that, from December 13th, children over the age of five can begin registering for the Covid-19 vaccine. However, it is expected that vaccines for the children will only begin arriving on December 21st. He encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.
The Ministry of Health has also issued new regulations regarding households with confirmed cases of Covid-19. According to the new rules, if a person is infected with Covid-19 then anybody living with them should be tested between 5-7 days after contact.
