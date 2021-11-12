













The tram, the most photographed symbol of Brno Christmas, will run from November 26th to December 23rd this year. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Nov 12 (BD) – The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has been readying its trams for the winter season, including the iconic Christmas tram, to ensure a reliable service despite the falling temperatures.

The popular tram decorated with Christmas motifs will run at 30-minute intervals on a circular route between Česká, Náměstí Svobody, Hlavní nádraží, Nové sady, Šilingrovo náměstí and Malinovského náměstí.

According to Czech TV, decorating the Christmas tram takes up to 14 days.