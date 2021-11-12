Christmas Tram To Return To Brno Streets In Two Weeks
44
The tram, the most photographed symbol of Brno Christmas, will run from November 26th to December 23rd this year. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.
Brno, Nov 12 (BD) – The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has been readying its trams for the winter season, including the iconic Christmas tram, to ensure a reliable service despite the falling temperatures.
The popular tram decorated with Christmas motifs will run at 30-minute intervals on a circular route between Česká, Náměstí Svobody, Hlavní nádraží, Nové sady, Šilingrovo náměstí and Malinovského náměstí.
According to Czech TV, decorating the Christmas tram takes up to 14 days.https://brnodaily.com/2021/11/12/brno-christmas/christmas-tram-to-return-to-brno-streets-in-two-weeks/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Brno-Christmas-2019-Credit-KK-BrnoDaily-11-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Brno-Christmas-2019-Credit-KK-BrnoDaily-11-150x100.jpgBrnoBrno ChristmasNewsBrno,Christmas,NewsThe tram, the most photographed symbol of Brno Christmas, will run from November 26th to December 23rd this year. Photo: KK / Brno Daily.Brno, Nov 12 (BD) - The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has been readying its trams for the winter season, including the iconic Christmas tram, to ensure...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily