“Movember” Moustache Contest For Men’s Health
The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is collaborating on a prevention and awareness campaign for men’s health in collaboration with Movember. Credit: DPMB via Facebook.
Brno, Nov 2 (BD) – From November, 20 trams with large moustaches will take to the streets of the city of Brno as part of an awareness campaign to prevent prostate cancer.
DPMB’s participation is part of a broader awareness-raising campaign by Movember to promote initiatives for men’s health.
A competition is scheduled for the end of the month, and the money raised will be fully donated to prostate cancer prevention and other projects for men’s health.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in the Czech Republic, 8,000 cases are diagnosed every year, 20% of which present at the doctor when already in an advanced state of the disease.
