













The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is collaborating on a prevention and awareness campaign for men’s health in collaboration with Movember. Credit: DPMB via Facebook.

Brno, Nov 2 (BD) – From November, 20 trams with large moustaches will take to the streets of the city of Brno as part of an awareness campaign to prevent prostate cancer.

Credit: DPMB via Facebook.

DPMB’s participation is part of a broader awareness-raising campaign by Movember to promote initiatives for men’s health.

A competition is scheduled for the end of the month, and the money raised will be fully donated to prostate cancer prevention and other projects for men’s health.

Credit: DPMB via Facebook.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in the Czech Republic, 8,000 cases are diagnosed every year, 20% of which present at the doctor when already in an advanced state of the disease.

