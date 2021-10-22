













The police are looking for a young man who sprayed a large number of walls in Brno city centre, causing an estimated CZK 200,000 of damage. Credit: Policie.cz.

Brno, Oct 22 (BD) – The police are still looking for a young man who sprayed the walls of the city centre of Brno almost two weeks ago.

On the night between October 10th-11th, CCTV cameras caught a young man in various acts of vandalism as he sprayed the walls of the city, including church buildings, museums, hospitals and the town hall. The damage is estimated at CZK 200,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them using the phone number 158.