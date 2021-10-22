The police are looking for a young man who sprayed a large number of walls in Brno city centre, causing an estimated CZK 200,000 of damage. Credit: Policie.cz.
Brno, Oct 22 (BD) – The police are still looking for a young man who sprayed the walls of the city centre of Brno almost two weeks ago.
On the night between October 10th-11th, CCTV cameras caught a young man in various acts of vandalism as he sprayed the walls of the city, including church buildings, museums, hospitals and the town hall. The damage is estimated at CZK 200,000.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them using the phone number 158.
https://brnodaily.com/2021/10/22/brno/in-brief-unknown-man-sprays-31-city-centre-buildings-in-vandalism-spree/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/policie.cz_-1024x796.pnghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/policie.cz_-150x117.pngGiorgia MauraBrnoCrimeBrno,CrimeThe police are looking for a young man who sprayed a large number of walls in Brno city centre, causing an estimated CZK 200,000 of damage. Credit: Policie.cz.
Brno, Oct 22 (BD) - The police are still looking for a young man who sprayed the walls of the city centre...Giorgia MauraGiorgiaMauragiorgiamaura50@gmail.comAuthorCommunication student, passionate about theater, politics, and trekking. My mission is to bring a piece of truth into a chaotic world. Humankind lover.
Brno Daily
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent or reject the use of cookies on this website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.