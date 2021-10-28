













Mendlově Náměstí will be closed from November 1st due to work on the water supply and sewage systems. Credit: kopemezabrno.cz.

Brno, Oct 28 (BD) – From November 1st, traffic will be closed in Mendlovo Náměstí due to essential maintenance work on the water supply and sewage system.

The closure concerns in particular the road in front of the monastery and the brewery in the direction of Úvoz. The Exhibition Center will also be closed at the entrance to Mendlovo Náměstí.

The restrictions affect not only drivers but also pedestrians and public transport. Temporary alternative stops will be in operation.

More information on changes to public transport during this period can be found on the DPMB website.