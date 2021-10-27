













The municipal clothes bank, which provides clothing for homeless and other socially disadvantaged people, is appealing for help from the public to replenish its stock before the winter. The main items missing are men’s clothing, such as trousers, jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts. Photo: MMB.

Brno, Oct 27 (BD) – Winter is approaching, and soon many of Brno’s most vulnerable citizens will again be reliant on services such as the municipal clothes bank to stay warm. The service, run by the City of Brno’s Department of Social Care, provides warm, winter clothes to the homeless and other socially disadvantaged groups in Brno. The curators of the service are appealing to the public to donate clothes to replenish its stock before temperatures drop for the winter. The main items missing are men’s clothing, such as trousers, jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts.

In addition to clothes, donations of shoes are also welcome, especially winter shoes of all sizes. “Unlike clothes, where you can use a belt, for example, no one can wear shoes that are two sizes bigger or smaller,” said Gabriela Chlubná, head of the Social Care Department. She added that the municipal clothes bank is used mainly by men who need functionality and practicality: “They prefer T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweaters rather than shirts which are difficult to fasten with frozen fingers. Sweatpants and jeans are very desirable.”

Winter clothes are in demand at the Clothes Bank. Photo: MMB.

It is possible to donate clothes at the department offices at Křenová 20 on the first Wednesday of the month, the next date being November 3rd. Staff are collecting donations until 8pm.

“Keep in mind that these are clothes for people on the street – suitable donations are what you would wear, for example, while walking a dog in the rain in winter. If you have nothing at home, but would like to support our clothes bank and homeless people, please buy a set of socks or men’s underwear and bring them to us,” said Chlubná.