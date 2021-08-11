











Photo caption: Baseball is simple: you throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball. Whoever gets home the most often wins. The Czech Series starts Friday with defending champions Draci Brno hosting Arrows Ostrava. Photo credit: Ladislav Svěnčík.

Brno, Aug 11 (BD) — Zbrojovka lose on the road, Líšeň gets one point from a scoreless tie; Alligators hope for a second win against Přerov; and BCC Rangers open T40 Cricket Season with a win.

BASEBALL

Draci X Arrows in the Czech Series Again

For the fourth time in the past five seasons, the baseball extraliga comes down to two teams: the defending champion Draci Brno and Arrows Ostrava.

The Draci swept Sokol Hluboká, the No. 4 seed, in the three-game semifinal series last weekend behind wins by starting pitchers Radim Chroust and James Boyce.

Ostrava also beat Eagles Praha in two games.

The best-of-five Czech Series will begin Friday at 7:30pm in South Brno, then alternate between the two team’s home fields: Game 2 is Saturday at 4pm in Ostrava; Game 3 is Sunday at 1pm in Brno; and, if necessary, Game 4 is on Friday, August 20th at 7pm in Ostrava and Game 5 is on Saturday, August 21st at 1pm in Brno.

Both the Draci and Arrows finished the Top Six phase with 11-4 records, but Brno had the better head-to-head results. The Draci also had an advantage in team pitching (3.34 X 3.70 earned run average). The Arrows had the advantage in team batting average (.308 x .293).

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

FC Zbrojovka Preps for Jihlava on Sunday

Though the visiting fans easily out-rallied the non-existent hometown cheering section, FC Zbrojovka was not able to extend its season-starting winning streak when it lost 2-0 at Prostějov on Saturday.

The team plays today in a MOL Cup game at Žďár nad Sázavou.

The next home game is against longtime rival Jihlava on Sunday at 8pm. Then, in a crosstown rivalry game, Zbrojovka will travel to Líšeň for a 10:15am game on August 22nd.

SK Líšeň 2019 (1-2-0) played to a scoreless tie at home on Saturday against Ústí nad Labem.

Zbrojovka (2-1) started the 2021-22 Fortuna:Národní Liga with two wins.

For updated information and the schedule for the Fortuna:Národní Liga, go to the league website at https://www.fnliga.cz/ . The FC Zbrojovka team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. The SK Líšeň 2019 team website is at https://www.sklisen.com/ .

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Alligators Hope for Another Win in Rematch

After beating the Přerov Mammoths on the road last week, 26-30, the Brno Alligators will host that same team at Ragby Bystrc on Saturday at 4pm.

Brno (1-2) came from behind to win the initial meeting on August 1st, scoring two second half touchdowns and keeping the Přerov (0-3) offense at bay.

For updated information and the schedule for the Czech Association of American Football, go to the league website at https://www.caaf.cz/ .

CRICKET

Rangers Start T40 Season Well

The Brno Cricket Club Rangers started the T40 season with a victory last Saturday, beating the Bohemian Cricket Club by 88 runs.

The Rangers scored (198/9) in 40 overs. The Bohemian CC scored (110/10) in 26 overs.

The Man of the Match was Kashif Ali.

For more information about the Brno Cricket Club, go to http://www.brnocricket.cz/.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech Cricket, go to the league website at https://www.czechcricket.cz/ .