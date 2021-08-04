











Yesterday, the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank approved a binding loan promise of CZK 1 billion for the construction of a multifunctional hall at the Brno Exhibition Centre (BVV). The new facility will have a capacity of up to 13,300 and will play host to a wide range of sports and other cultural and entertainment events. Photo Credit: Kopeme-za-Brno.

Brno, Aug 4 (BD) – The multifunctional hall project was first proposed at the end of 2017. In February 2019, the Steering Committee for Strategic Projects approved the final location on the west side of BVV, near Pavilion Z. On June 30th, demolition work began at the site; 21 buildings are intended for demolition to make way for the hall, parking facilities, and other infrastructure.

Yesterday, the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank approved a binding loan promise of CZK 1 billion for the project, providing financial assurance for the viability of the project. “The multifunctional arena will not be a project existing only in visualizations, scale models, and documentation at the building authority,” said Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “With this successful loan application, we have taken a significant step towards a real building that the public is looking forward to.”

The new facility will have a capacity of up to 13,300 and will be built in accordance with the strict international standards for a wide range of sports and other cultural and entertainment events. It is hoped that the new building will play host to concerts and other cultural productions, as well a variety of sports events including international tournaments, conferences, and exhibitions.

“We have repeatedly stated that the development of the city must not stop even in this difficult time after the covid pandemic,” said Vaňková. “All planned important investments must continue. That is why we are intensively looking for alternate sources of financing.” She added that the South Moravian Region will contribute at least CZK 200 million to the multifunctional hall project, and the City of Brno is applying for a further subsidy of CZK 300 million from the National Sports Agency.