











On Wednesday, June 30th, demolition work began at the site of the Brno Exhibition Center. 21 buildings are intended for demolition to free up the space for the hall, parking facilities and other infrastructure. Photo Credit: Kopeme za Brno.

Brno, July 1 (BD) – Yesterday, preparations began at the site of the planned multifunctional hall to be constructed at the Brno Exhibition Center (BVV).

Video: ARENA BRNO.

In April, the city announced that over the next few months, 21 buildings belonging to Brno Trade Fairs and the Brno Transport Company would be demolished to free up space for the construction. The work began yesterday, using heavy machinery.

“We need space for the hall itself as well as for the car park and related transport infrastructure, as we plan to start construction at the beginning of next year,” said Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková. “The trial operation could start as early as the end of 2023 and it should be completed by 2024. Currently, a tendering process is ongoing to find an operator for the hall for the first 15 years of its operation.”

The demolition work is scheduled to take five months, and is being carried out by Morkus Morava.

Photos: Demolition Work at the site of Brno Exhibition Center (BVV). Credit: ARENA BRNO.

The multifunctional hall project was first proposed at the end of 2017. In 2018 the City of Brno announced its intention to build the hall on the site of the existing velodrome, but this location was not approved. In February 2019, the Steering Committee for Strategic Projects approved the final location on the west side of BVV near Pavilion Z.

The multifunctional hall will have a capacity of up to 13,300, and will be built according to the strict international standards for a wide range of sports and other cultural or entertainment events.

Photos: Visualisation of a multifunctional hall to be constructed at the Brno Exhibition Center (BVV). Credit: Kopeme za Brno.