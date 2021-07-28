











Photo caption: Both FC Zbrojovka and SK Líšeň 2019 earned three Fortuna:Národní Liga points last weekend. Zbrojovka plays its first home game this Sunday at 8pm against Slezský FC Opava. Photo credit: FC Zbrojovka.

Brno, July 28 (BD) — Brno Cricket Club Rangers fail to advance to title match; Top Six phase of extraliga baseball season concludes this weekend, with postseason to follow; and the Brno Alligators drop to 0-2 in American football.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

FC Zbrojovka Plays at Home Sunday Night

After a short pause between seasons, both FC Zbrojovka and SK Líšeň 2019 won their opening round games in the Fortuna: Národní Liga last weekend.

Zbrojovka went to Tábor in Central Bohemia and got a 0-1 victory against FC Táborsko through two Jakubs in the 82nd minute: Jakub Řezníček slotted the ball into the area in front of the goal and Jakub Přichystal blasted it into the net.

SK Líšeň 2019 was a goal down in the first minute and then down by two after 20 minutes in its Saturday home game against FK Viktoria Zizkov. In the second half, they rallied for three goals to win 3-2. Jan Silny scored the game winner in the 86th minute.

FC Zbrojovka, after playing one season in the top league, is back in the second league for the 2021-22 season. Many of the players stayed with the team, and both Řezníček and midfielder Pavel Zavadil have returned as elder statesmen with a lot of experience to share.

SK Líšeň 2019 is in its third season in the second highest domestic league.

Both Brno teams now have three points in the standings.

This weekend, SK Líšeň 2019 travels up the highway to MFK Vyškov. The game is Saturday at 10:15 am.

FC Zbrojovka will host Slezský FC Opava on Sunday at 8pm.

Zbrojovka and Líšeň 2019 will meet in Líšeň around August 21st and in Kralovo Pole around March 19th.

For updated information and the schedule for the Fortuna: Národní Liga, go to the league website at https://www.fnliga.cz/. The FC Zbrojovka team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. The SK Líšeň 2019 team website is at https://www.sklisen.com/ (in Czech).

CRICKET

BBC Rangers Eliminated in Semifinals

The Brno Cricket Club Rangers were eliminated from the postseason when they lost to the Prague Spartans in the Division 1 semifinals on Saturday.

BCC scored 196/4 (20), but PSCC chased and won 197/ 4 (20).

In the final, the Prague Kings, who beat Vinohrady CC in the other semifinal, later beat the Spartans to win the championship.

The Brno Cricket Club is now organizing a league with the 40-overs format. There is also a juniors program. For more information, go to http://www.brnocricket.cz/.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech Cricket, go to the league website at https://www.czechcricket.cz/ (in Czech).

BASEBALL

Final Seedings to Be Determined This Weekend

Draci Brno took two of three games from Eagles Praha last weekend but they are deadlocked atop the extraliga baseball standings with the Ostrava Arrows.

There is one more week in the regular season. The postseason will follow with the No.1 seed playing the No.4 seed and the No.2 playing the No.3.

Both the Draci and the Arrows are 8-4.

Eagles Praha (8-7), Tempo Praha (6-6), and Sokol Hluboká (6-6) must still determine the No.3 and No.4 seeds. The Eagles are done, but the Draci plays a three-game series with Tempo Praha (in Brno on Friday and Saturday and in Prague on Sunday) and Ostrava plays Sokol Hluboká.

Cardion Hroši Brno (3-12) has concluded its Top Six season.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/ (in Czech).

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Alligators Fall to 0-2

The Brno Alligators lost their second game of the American Football season to the visiting Ostrava Steelers, 25-55, last Saturday.

The Alligators are now 0-2.

Quarterback Tomáš Fortelný threw two touchdown passes to Robert Wirth for 73 and 32 yards in the first half.

The Alligators travel to face the Přerov Mammoths on Sunday at 3pm. The next home game is August 14th, also against the Mammoths.

Five teams decided to participate in the Kittford Liga this season: Vysočina Gladiators, Přerov Mammoths, Prague Lions, Ostrava Steelers and the Brno Alligators. There are eight rounds to this summer season, which stretches through to the end of August. The top two teams will then meet for the title game.

The Brno Sigrs, who were poised for success in the postseason last fall, were denied their chance for glory when restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus prematurely ended the season.

For updated information and the schedule for the Czech Association of American Football, go to the league website at https://www.caaf.cz/ (in Czech).