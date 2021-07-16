











Photo caption: The Brno Alligators host the Prague Lions Saturday at Ragby Bystrc at 4 p.m. Photo credit: CAAF.

Brno, July 16 (BD) — Draci take two of three from Ostrava and the top spot in the extraliga standings and the Brno Cricket Club Rangers finish atop the Division 1 standings with postseason matches this weekend.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Alligators Start Summer Football Season Saturday

The Alligators, an American Football team that has been in continuous operation in Brno for decades, will begin the truncated 2021 season this Saturday when they host the Prague Lions. The league is now known as the Kittford Liga 2021.

The game is at Ragby Bystrc and starts at 4 p.m.

The highest league of American football started last week for the teams that elected to participate. The Alligators are the only Brno team that is listed in the schedule. They had a first-week bye.

A total of five teams decided to participate in the truncated season: Vysočina Gladiators, Přerov Mammoths, Prague Lions, Ostrava Steelers, and the Brno Alligators. The Brno Sigrs, who were poised for success in the postseason last fall, were denied their chance for glory when restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus prematurely ended the season.

There are eight rounds to this summer season, which stretches through to the end of August. The top two teams will then meet for the title game.

For updated information and the schedule for the Czech Association of American Football, go to the league website at https://www.caaf.cz/ . Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

BASEBALL

Draci Take Top Spot in Standings

Draci Brno took the top spot of the Top Six extraliga standings when they beat Arrows Ostrava in two games of their three-game series last week. The Draci are now 6-3, a game ahead of Ostrava, Eagles Praha and Tempo Praha, who are all 5-4.

Only three games are scheduled for this weekend: Cardion Hroši Brno (2-7) will play at Eagles Praha on Friday and Saturday; then the series moves to Brno for Sunday, with the first pitch at 1 p.m.

Hroši Brno won one of three against Sokol Hluboká (4-5) last week.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

CRICKET

BBC Rangers Start Postseason this Weekend

The Brno Cricket Club Rangers finished the regular season atop the Division 1 standings. The semifinals and finals are this weekend.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech Cricket, go to the league website at https://www.czechcricket.cz/ . Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.