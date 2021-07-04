











Kino Art’s summer program comes with a rich selection of international and Czech movies, allowing locals and expats to enjoy the open-air atmosphere at three main venues: Kino Art Cihlářská, Summer Cinema Nová Zbrojovka, and Villa Löw-Beer Summer Cinema. From the beginning of July until the end, movies will be aired in Czech and English with supporting subtitles. Photo Credit: TIC Brno.

Brno, July 4 (BD) – Kino Art’s summer program comes with a rich selection of international and Czech movies, allowing locals and expats to enjoy the open-air atmosphere at three main venues: Kino Art Cihlářská, Summer Cinema Nová Zbrojovka, and Villa Löw-Beer Summer Cinema. From the beginning of July, movies will be aired in Czech and English with supporting subtitles. The program for August is also expected to be released soon.

The summer program includes old-time classics such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, contemporary Marvel productions like the Black Widow, Disney’s modern touches such as Soul, and several new Czech movies including Ubal a Zmiz. Ticket prices range from CZK 90 to 130 and can be purchased online to secure the seats, or directly at the venue.

This summer, a new venue has been added to Kino Art’s range of locations: Nová Zbrojovka, near Zidenice train station. The Nová Zbrojovka summer cinema is expected to bring a unique opportunity to experience film premieres in the open air, with its contemporary architecture and a capacity of up to 500 spectators. At Nová Zbrojovka, viewers can see not only popular Czech films such as Chlast or Šarlatán, but also Fast and Furious 9 and the Suicide Squad. “Nová Zbrojovka is exactly the summer cinema that has been missing in Brno for years, and I am glad that we are finally seeing it. Since 2014, spectators have not been able to enjoy premieres, with beer and summer fun, outside of Brno,” said Milan Šimánek, manager of Kino Art.



Nová Zbrojovka is a complex including sports grounds, playgrounds for children, cafes, and restaurants. The area is accessible by foot from Židenice, Husovice, or Maloměřice, or by trams 2 or 3 to Kuldova. “We are very much looking forward to the opening, but we do not forget about our other activities. We will be holding our traditional open-air screenings every Friday in the garden of the Löw-Beer villa, and Kino Art on Cihlářská will also be open throughout the summer,” added Šimánek.