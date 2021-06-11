













From Friday, registration for vaccination against Covid-19 has opened for foreigners who are not insured under the public health insurance system in the Czech Republic or any other EU country. Each region will offer at least one vaccination centre designated for vaccination of foreigners, and the price for one dose will not exceed CZK 810. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., June 11 (BD) – The previously announced vaccination scheme for foreigners has opened from today. Any foreigners who are not insured under the Czech public health insurance system or who do not possess a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and have been living in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days can now register for vaccination against coronavirus as self-payers.

The system is open to Czech citizens or foreign nationals (from the EU or third countries) with private insurance who have resided in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days and meet the following conditions:

They have a valid long-term or permanent residence permit in the Czech Republic;

They hold a valid long-stay visa,

They are EU citizens with a certificate of temporary residence or a permanent residence permit in the Czech Republic;

They are a family member of an EU citizen with a certificate of temporary residence or a permanent residence permit in the Czech Republic;

According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, expanding vaccination to these groups of people will help achieve collective immunity against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

In each region at least one vaccination point is designated for the vaccination of self-payers. In Prague, there are six vaccination sites available, including the large-capacity O2 Universum. The price for one dose should not exceed CZK 810 and is payable on the spot. The designated vaccination centres per region are:

Prague – O2 Universum; Fakultní nemocnice Bulovka; Fakultní Thomayerova nemocnice; Všeobecná fakultní nemocnice; Fakultní nemocnice Královské Vinohrady; Nemocnice na Homolce

Central Bohemia – Nemocnice Benešov; Nemocnice Mladá Boleslav

South Bohemia – Nemocnice České Budějovice

Plzeň – Fakultní nemocnice Plzeň

Karlovy Vary – Karlovarská krajská nemocnice

Ústi – Masarykova nemocnice v Ústí and Labem

Liberec – Krajská nemocnice Liberec

Hradec Králove – Fakultní nemocnice Hradec Králové

Pardubice – Pardubická nemocnice

Vysočina – Nemocnice Jihlava

South Moravia – Fakultní nemocnice u sv. Anny; Fakultní nemocnice Brno

Olomouc – Fakultní nemocnice Olomouc

Zlín – Nemocnici Tomáše Bati

Moravia-Silesia – Fakultní nemocnice Ostrava

Most of the regional vaccination sites have already listed available dates for vaccination. Some of the centers including those in Prague will list available dates in the second half of June.

Registration for vaccinations will take place through a Central Registration System at registrace.mzcr.cz/samoplatci. The registration page contains information on the vaccination sites, including information on their weekly capacity and payment options available at the site. The page is in both English and Czech, making it convenient for those with limited Czech proficiency. For any additional questions, you can call the 1221 line, where assistance is also provided in English.

Those interested in vaccination must complete the registration online and must bring the following documents with them to the vaccination site:

Proof of identity

Proof of legal residence in the Czech Republic (does not apply to Czech citizens),

Payment card or cash (some vaccination centers only accept payment by card)

After the vaccination is completed, foreign nationals can apply for the vaccination certificate or EU covid passport through the ocko.uzis.cz portal. When applying, a phone number, email, and date of birth are required. From July 1st, unrestricted travel will be possible for those with a vaccination certificate or EU covid passport.