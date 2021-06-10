













Ryanair’s regular flights have resumed from Brno to London, currently operating twice per week, on Sunday and Friday. From July, further flights will be added on Monday and Wednesday, as well as the connection from Brno to Milan Bergamo, which will depart on Monday and Friday. Map: Courtesy of Brno Airport.

Brno, June 10 (BD) – Ryanair’s regular connections from Brno Airport to London Stansted resumed on June 4th, and are currently operating twice a week, on Sunday and Friday. In July, two more flights per week will be added on the route, on Monday and Wednesday.

Although the connection from Brno to Milan Bergamo was expected to resume by the end of May, Brno Airport has announced on Facebook that Ryanair has postponed this until early July, when two flights per week will start.

Brno Airport will offer flights to several summer destinations as usual, with Greece as the most common destination, along with Egypt, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

Image: Map of destinations that can be reached this summer from Brno Airport. Credit: Courtesy of Brno Airport.

“We are looking forward to the start of the holiday season after months of darkness with great expectations and filled with optimism. As it looks now, this summer’s season could be at least half of the record year of 2019, i.e. about twice as much as last year’s. The range of summer connections is practically the same as it was in 2019, but so far with a lower number of rotations. Of course, it still depends on the development of the situation in individual countries and our country,” said Jakub Splavec, communication manager of Brno Airport.

From Brno to Kyiv?

In May, the airport announced that the Ukrainian low cost airline SkyUp would postpone the beginning of its connection between Brno and Kyiv, and revoke all the scheduled connections for the summer season, as a further consequence of travel restrictions across Europe.

The airport management remains in contact with SkyUp and is negotiating cooperation. Photo: ZM/ BD.

“The airport management remains in contact with the carrier and is negotiating cooperation. Likewise, the long-term goals for connections with North Rhine-Westphalia, central France, and other destinations in the British Isles, still apply,” said Jakub Splavec.

For more information about the safety measures in force in destination countries, it is recommended to consult the website of those countries’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs or contact the airline. As for return travel to the Czech Republic, entry regulations vary according to the country of origin and mode of transport used (read more in our previous article), and Czech citizens and residents will only need to present negative tests when travelling from high-risk (dark red or black) countries.