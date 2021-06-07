











Travel regulations for entry and return to the Czech Republic have been updated as of June 1st. Entry regulations vary according to the country of origin and mode of transport used, and foreigners (non-residents) are still prohibited from entering the country unless for essential reasons. Czech citizens and residents will only need to present a negative test when travelling from high-risk (dark red or black) countries. Image Credit: Mzcr.cz.

Czech Rep., June 7 (BD) – The Czech Ministry of Health has updated the country-specific travel regulations and risk index, based on data provided by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

There is still a ban on foreign nationals entering the Czech Republic for reasons other than travel for work or business, provision of care for children, relatives, or animals, educational purposes (including internships and examinations), participation in authorized gatherings, or moving residence. Essential travel for health reasons or to deal with urgent official or emergency matters, including accompanying relatives, are also considered valid reasons.

Tourism is only allowed for vaccinated people with a national certificate, or who have a written medical certificate in English confirming the completion of quarantine after a positive PCR test taken in the last 180 days. Residents of Croatia, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, or Slovenia entering the Czech Republic with either a negative antigen or PCR test, and citizens or residents of countries with a low risk of COVID-19 transmission, can travel for leisure.

Image: Epidemiological measures for cross-border travelling. Credit: Mzcr.cz.

Green

Low-risk countries currently include Australia, Iceland, Israel, Malta, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and the Vatican City. Travellers from these countries are not required to fill in the Public Health Passenger Locator Form before entry nor to undergo an antigen or PCR test before or after entry.

Orange

Medium risk countries include Bulgaria, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Hungary, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Austria, San Marino, Romania, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands.

All passengers arriving in the Czech Republic from these countries must present a negative antigen test taken no more than 24 hours or a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, and report their arrival to the relevant regional hygiene authority, by filling out the electronic Public Health Passenger Locator Form.

Vaccinated people must also fill in the electronic form, and must be able to show this, and a certificate of vaccination, at the border control or residence check. They will also have to wear a face mask in the Czech Republic, in accordance with the general rules, but they do not have to test before or after the arrival or go into quarantine.

Red

Countries classified as high risk include Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Croatia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Greece, Slovakia, Slovenia, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Those traveling from red countries by public transport are subject to the same obligations as orange countries, but in addition, they must submit a second PCR test taken in the Czech Republic within five days of entry. They are required to self-isolate until a second negative test is submitted and to wear a respirator outside of the home for 14 days.

Passengers coming from red countries using private means of transport do not need to do a test before entry. However, they are obliged to do a PCR test no later than five days after arrival. In both cases, students and employees are obliged to submit the test result to their school or employer.

Dark Red

All other EU member states and non-EU countries not mentioned above are considered ‘very high risk’ for the transmission of coronavirus. Travelers from dark red countries must complete the electronic Public Health Passenger Locator Form and present either an antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before the start of the trip or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before entry to the Czech Republic.

These passengers must also provide confirmation of a PCR test reservation, to be taken within 24 hours of entry to the Czech Republic. A second self-paid PCR test is also required, at the earliest on the 10th day, and at the latest on the 14th day after entering the country. Test results will be submitted automatically to the local regional health authority via an information system. Self-isolation is required until a negative test is submitted. Students and employees are required to submit test results to their school or employer.

You can find more information here about the various exemptions from these obligations for the different risk categories.