













On Monday, the government approved a proposal by the Ministry of Health to standardise the conditions for entry to public places. From yesterday, the same conditions will apply wherever proof of vaccination, negative testing, or prior illness is required for entry. In other developments, from July 1st, regular workplace and school testing will no longer be mandatory, and the price for self-payer testing has been reduced. Photo Credit: Courtesy of South Moravian Region.

Czech Rep., June 9 (BD) – On Monday, the government approved a proposal by the Ministry of Health to apply the same conditions for entry for all places where proof of vaccination, testing, or prior illness is required for entry, known as OTN (očkování, testování, nemoc). According to the new rules, the validity of a PCR test has been extended to seven days, and the antigen test to 72 hours. Vaccinations will be valid from 22 days after the first dose, while confirmation of a prior illness can be taken as proof of immunity for 180 days.

The cabinet also reduced the deadline for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to 38-42 days after the first, and abolished regular mandatory testing in workplaces for the self-employed and in schools, with effect from July 1st.

Ode dneška vstup do všech služeb s OTN. Tedy s potvrzením o Očkování, Testu nebo prodělané Nemoci. Všude platí i test ze zaměstnání, ze školy nebo samotest na místě.👍 pic.twitter.com/6VMxmzkJMv — Adam Vojtěch (@adamvojtechano) June 8, 2021

The Ministry also harmonized the conditions for holding public and private events. Up to 200 people can now take part in indoor gatherings, and 500 outdoors, while the maximum capacity for cultural events, sporting events, and conferences has been raised to 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors. Participants are still required to undergo an antigen test at the site or present proof of a negative test.

“We have unified the rules so that the same conditions for entry apply everywhere, so that adults can take advantage of workplace tests and children of tests at school, and it is possible to test on the spot. Events and services will therefore be accessible to all, and safe at the same time,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtěch.

From Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has set a new lower maximum fee for PCR and antigen tests for self-payers, of CZK 614 for PCR tests and CZK 201 for antigen tests. The prices were previously CZK 1,310 and CZK 351 respectively.