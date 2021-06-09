













On Thursday, Filharmonie Brno will stage its first public performance after eight months, the first of four open-air concerts in the courtyard of Besední dům. In case of unfavourable weather conditions, the concerts will take place in the hall. Photo Credit: Filharmonie Brno.

Brno, June 9 (BD) – After eight months without public performances, Filharmonie Brno will perform a series of open-air concerts entitled “Smíme prosit?” (Can we please?), on June 10th, 11th, 14th, and 15th, in the courtyard of Besední dům. Some of the audience will watch from the neighboring courtyard of the Moravian Gallery’s Pražák Palace. In case of bad weather, the concert will take place in the hall.

Photo: Courtyard of Besední dům. Credit: Pavel Gabzdyl / Filharmonie Brno.

“Our musicians are looking forward to the live response from the audience, it’s a festive occasion for us. That’s why we have chosen a joyful repertoire,” said Marie Kučerová, Director of the Filharmonie Brno.

The orchestra, conducted by Robert Kružík, will play Janáček’s Lašská, Dvořák’s Slovanská and Brahms’s Uherská dances.

Photo: Conductor Robert Kružík. Credit: Filharmonie Brno.

“If the past months have shown us anything, it is that the purpose of our work is mainly the people in the auditorium and their energy, their reactions. We are very happy to start fulfilling this purpose, in addition to the program, which is beautifully attuned to the spring days,” said Kružík.

The concerts will start at 7pm, and last approximately 70 minutes, with no breaks. Entry to the courtyards will be possible from 6.15pm, with proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing, or prior illness.

“Due to the changing conditions necessary to enter the concert, we recommend that visitors follow our website and Facebook, where they will find current information. At 2pm before each of the four concerts, we will announce whether it will take place in the courtyard or in the hall of Besední dům,” said Kučerová.

Tickets and further information on the program are available on the Filharmonie Brno website.

